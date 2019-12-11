1 critically injured in Mason County crash

A three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on state Route 62 led to one person being flown to the hospital, according to the Mason Police Department.

The crash happened before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Tin Can Hollow Road in the West Columbia area.

The person who was flown to the hospital is in critical condition, Mason Police say. Another person was taken to Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant, while a third person was not seriously injured.

No charges have been filed at this time.

State Route 62 was shut down during the accident cleanup and investigation. It has since reopened.