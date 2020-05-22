1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Pike County, Ky. crash

One person died Friday after a head-on crash on state Route 122 in the Millard area, Kentucky State Police said.

The accident happened just before 8:30 a.m. on the roadway, also known as Collins Highway.

Troopers say one of the vehicles crossed the center line and collided with the second vehicle.

The person who died was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County coroner’s office.

Two other people were taken to Pikeville Medical Center and later transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Their conditions were unavailable.

No names have been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

