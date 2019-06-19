1 dead in I-64 crash in Putnam County

A fatal accident was reported in the Scott Depot area near the 40-mile marker of Interstate 64.
Updated: Wed 1:11 PM, Jun 19, 2019

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- One person has died Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 64 West in the Scott Depot area, Putnam County 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported around 12:45 p.m. near the 40-mile marker.

Dispatchers say the interstate is being shut down in both directions to allow a landing zone for a helicopter. The westbound lanes are expected to be closed for some time.

Other details are unavailable at this time. We have a crew headed that way.

