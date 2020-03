One person has died in a rollover crash Thursday evening at the junction of U.S. 52 and state Route 141 in Ironton, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

The crash was reported before 6:45 p.m.

Investigators say the crash happened on the off ramp leading to state Route 141. They report the vehicle "pin-balling" from side to side just before the crash.

