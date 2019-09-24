UPDATE | Man in custody after hitting police cars during two-state pursuit

UPDATE 9/24/19 @ 11 p.m.

A man is in custody after a wild pursuit Tuesday night.

At least one person is in custody late Tuesday night after a pursuit that went through parts of Ohio and West Virginia, ending in West Huntington

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says a suspect led police on a chase after stealing a truck.

Zerkle says a sheriff's deputy passed the stolen truck and said it looked like the suspect was pointing a gun at him.

The sheriff says during the chase, the suspect went into Lawrence County, Ohio, from Huntington and rammed several Lawrence County cruisers.

He says the suspect, Matthew Taylor, came back into Huntington, and law enforcement used stop sticks to blow out his tires, and they arrested him.

Taylor was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

Zerkle says he'll be facing a long list of felony charges.

The sheriff says the owner of the truck confirmed there was a gun in the truck, but so far investigators have not been able to find a gun. He says the suspect may have discarded it before being caught.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

It involved multiple law enforcement agencies, ending in the 400 block of Adams Avenue.

Dispatchers say the pursuit crossed into Huntington from Chesapeake, Ohio, ending around 10:15 p.m.

No injuries were immediately reported, and no names have been released at this time.

Adams Avenue is not currently closed there, but drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

