1 killed, 2 injured in Indiana home explosion

One person died and two others were injured after a home exploded in Jeffersonville, Indiana on Sunday morning.

According to the Jeffersonville Fire Department, the call came in just before 5 a.m., in the 900 block of Assembly Road, in the Capital Hills Neighborhood. A Facebook post originally said the scene was in the 900 block of Senate Avenue, but a tweet from the fire department corrected the address to indicate the 900 block of Assembly Road.

Jeffersonville Fire Chief Eric Hedrick told a WAVE 3 News photographer that the home where the blast originated from was “completely damaged.”

“Twelve to 15-to-20 houses have sustained some sort of damage,” Hedrick said. “I would say five to six of those have sustained considerable damage and may not be able to be occupied. We’re in the process now of doing our secondary research. That’s where we go back and look at all the affected residents to make sure that no one is in there. A more thorough search to make sure no one is in there.”

The name of the person who was killed was not immediately available. Hedrick said two other victims were being treated at University of Louisville Hospital.

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore issued the following statement:

“The City of Jeffersonville is deeply saddened by Sunday’s home explosion. At this time, we know one life has been lost and others were injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and the entire Capitol Hills neighborhood.

We greatly appreciate our first responders and depend on them at a time like this.

We are a strong community and are lucky to live in an area that cares about its neighbors. This impacts us all.”

Vectren gas company officials confirm the house that exploded was a Vectren customer. Officials with the gas company say they’re on scene to help with the investigation, and have shut off service to 14 additional homes in the area.

It’s not clear what caused the explosion.

The Jeffersonville Police Department and Indiana State Police are among the agencies investigating this incident.