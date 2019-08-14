1 person shot near high school in northern W.Va.

West Virginia State Police are responding to a reported shooting near Oak Glen High School in the state's Northern Panhandle, media partner WV MetroNews reports.

According to WTRF-TV’s Logan Ratick, police have surrounded a home in the New Cumberland area. One person has been shot.

A high school soccer game was happening at Oak Glen High School when a lockdown was called. Players and fans were escorted into the school.

The Oak Glen High School team reported all players are safe. Officials in Hancock County say the situation is “under control.”

