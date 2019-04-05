Shooter dead, 1 person wounded in shooting at naval station in Virginia

Navy officials say a female sailor was wounded in a "domestic" shooting in a Virginia base parking lot and security fatally shot the shooter, a male sailor.

Beth Baker with Navy Region Mid-Atlantic said a female sailor was shot during an isolated incident that occurred at the base at approximately 6:45 a.m., WAVY reports.

Officials say security responded to the shooting and fatally shot the male sailor. They say the female sailor was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds that aren't thought to be life-threatening.

The station, the Navy's master jet base for fighters on the East Coast, was locked down for a time, but officials say normal base operations have resumed. Officials say the shooting is under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press and WWBT. All rights reserved.