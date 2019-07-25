1 sent to hospital after car and train collide

One person was taken to the hospital Thursday after an accident involving a train and a car, our crew at the scene says.

One person was taken to the hospital after a car and a train collided near Randall Street in South Point, Ohio.

It was reported around 4:30p.m. near Randall Street in South Point.

Two people were inside the car at the time. Police say the driver's injuries are serious, but the victim was conscious at the scene.

The passenger, who refused treatment at the scene, told police that the driver did not look or stop before going across the tracks. There in no railroad crossing at that intersection.

A dog was in the car at the time, but it was not hurt.

Crews from the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol were at the scene.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

