UPDATE | 1 dead in Charleston apartment complex fire

UPDATE 10/7/19 @ 10:10 p.m.

An apartment fire Monday night has claimed one person's life, Charleston firefighters say.

Two others were taken to the hospital and released.

The fire was reported just before 8:45 p.m. at the Charleston Arbors complex in the 100 block of Washington Street East. It was contained to one unit.

Firefighters say the fire started on the first floor and created smoke on upper level floors. The cause is unknown at this time.

The victim who died is female, according to firefighters.

