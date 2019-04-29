1-year-old girl in Nevada dies after Rottweiler bites her

A Nevada family is in mourning after a 1-year-old girl succumbed to injuries she sustained when she was bitten by a family friend’s dog.

After the incident, animal control officers took custody of the dog, and at the request of its owner, the 4-year-old Rottweiler was euthanized. (Source: KLAS/CNN)

Investigators with Henderson Police and Animal Control responded Saturday morning to a Henderson, NV, home in response to a dog bite incident.

The dog, believed to be a 4-year-old Rottweiler belonging to a family friend, bit the 1-year-old, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.

The infant was taken to the hospital, where she died.

“I am speechless... I’m sure the family is hurting. Anybody would hurt by a situation like that, to lose a child. And now, with the dog doing something like that, I have no remorse for the animal anymore,” neighbor Michael Seed said.

Animal control officers took custody of the dog, and at the request of its owner, the Rottweiler was euthanized.

