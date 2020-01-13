10 businesses cited for selling alcohol to underage customers

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Ten businesses recently were cited for selling alcohol to underage customers, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department says.
Investigators said they visited 52 establishments overall on Saturday.
They identified the following as being in noncompliance:
- Paradise Inn, State Route 34, Liberty
- Pilot Travel Center #243, 4304 First Ave. Nitro
- Java Joe’s Café, 2949 Putnam Avenue, Hurricane
- Sheetz # 433, 104 St Rt. 19, Hurricane
- New Orleans Coffee House, 410 Hurricane Ck. Rd. Hurricane
- Red Lightning, 10779 Charleston Rd. Red House
- Thai Valley Kitchen, 26 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane
- Applebee’s, 60 Liberty Square, Hurricane
- Riverside Café, 3680 Winfield Rd. Winfield
- Halftime Café, #1 Putnam Village, Teays Valley