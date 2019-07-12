10 facing charges in drug trafficking investigation

Ten people are facing charges after a warrant sweep in Jackson County, West Virginia Friday.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office rounded up suspects Friday with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Chief Deputy Ross Mellinger tells WSAZ this sweep is connected to an interstate drug trafficking case. Investigators say there is a pipeline of drugs from Columbus, Ohio to Ripley, West Virginia.

Over about two and a half months, deputies say the group trafficked in more than 11 pounds of meth.

The following people are facing charges:





Brandy Hodge -- Federal charge out of Columbus

John Mason -- Federal charge

Amanda Cranfield -- Bringing meth into the state, conspiracy to deliver meth (greater than 50 grams)

Eddie Withrow -- Bringing meth into the state, conspiracy to deliver meth (greater than 50 grams)

Micah Kieffer -- Bringing meth into the state, conspiracy to deliver meth (greater than 50 grams)

Andy Casto -- Conspiracy to deliver heroin

Andrew Stanly -- Conspiracy to deliver heroin

Medalyen Sayre -- Conspiracy to deliver meth

Corey Farmer -- Conspiracy to deliver heroin

Jamie Garnes -- Conspiracy to deliver meth

