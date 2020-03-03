10-year plan revealed for Cabell County Schools

Tuesday night, Cabell County Board of Education members got their first look at a recommended 10-year-plan for their facilities.

The process of coming up with the plan began in September when a committee got feedback on different scenarios.

Executive director Scott Leopold told the board a big takeaway was nobody wanted to see their schools consolidated.

"If anyone saw the word consolidation in the survey, there was abject hatred for it," he said.

Leopold says because of overcrowding at Barboursville Elementary, the Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan is recommending redistricting.

"This is a no-cost option," Leopold said.

Other school buildings are looking at upgrades, renovations, or possibly being replaced with new buildings. Leopold says that's a possibility for Meadows Elementary.

"It would likely require more land acquisition," he said. "If you're gonna replace it on site, the school needs to be farther back from the intersection than it is now."

As for the two high schools, a priority would be creating safe school entrances.

The plan also includes the creation of a new football field that would be shared by Huntington and Huntington East Middle Schools. That project is slated to cost $4.5 million.

Leopold says at this point they're not sure where the field would go.

"Overall there's a very high level of support for this," he said.

The board will vote on the plan at their next meeting in a couple weeks.

Superintendent Ryan Saxe says they'll be looking at developing strategies on how to pay for as many of the projects in the plan as possible.

If you want to check out the entire plan or share feedback, it's expected to be posted on the Board of Education's website Wednesday.

