100 jobs up for grabs at Charleston Ibex location

New jobs are coming to Charleston and very soon, according to the company Ibex.

Ibex has announced it will be immediately hiring 100 customer service agents.

Ibex is a leading provider of contact center services and other business process outsourcing solutions.

The hiring at the Ibex location at 100 Parkway Road is the result of the addition of a new client, Ibex officials say.

The starting pay for the position is $12.50 per hour, but the company says workers will have the potential to increase that hourly rate.

Ibex provides full benefits including health insurance and paid training. A high school diploma or equivalent is required for those applying. The company also says customer service experience is not required but is preferred. Those interested in applying can do so online at www.ibex.co/careers

"Providing 100 new jobs to the Charleston community is very exciting," said Connie Staunton, site director for Ibex in Charleston. "It is the largest number of job openings we have ever been able to offer, and it is for a company that is one of the giants in the technology industry. We are looking for people to fill the jobs that have a real passion for customer service."

Ibex says it is also hiring another client at the site for customer service and tech support. Pay with incentives is similar to the other new positions.

Keep checking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ app for the latest information.

