100 years of Decoration Day

Some Boone County residents are feeling excited after celebrating the 100 year anniversary of Decoration Day Sunday.

Decoration Day is a day where local residents gather at the Workman Cemetery in Chapmanville to honor their loved ones buried. They have a service and decorate the graves with flowers and flags.

John Perdue, West Virginia State Treasurer and Boone County native says it is a tradition to honor loved ones and veterans buried there.

"It used to be twelve cemeteries and now there is only two left that we go to. We've been continuing to honor our loved ones every decoration day, the Sunday before memorial day," said Perdue.

Ralph Hill says he has been attending Decoration Day for over eighty years. Hill also says he has many relatives in the cemetery and drives two hours each way to come to Decoration Day each year.

"I lay roses for identification, anybody that comes to the cemetery and sees a rose, knows that Ralph's been here," said Hill.

Local residents say the cemetery is a symbol of their community and they hope to keep the tradition going.