POLICE | Man accused of supplying three counties arrested in meth bust

Two people were arrested on drug charges after a joint investigation by law enforcement ended with a substantial amount of crystal methamphetamine off the streets.

Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson says the department's drug enforcement unit seized 1,000 doses of crystal meth while working with the Martin County Sheriff's Department.

George 'Tank' Stacy, of Mingo County, and Brittany Cassady, of Johnson County KY were both arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. Each have been charged with conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of crystal methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver and pseudoephedrine altered.

Sheriff Thompson says the drug enforcement unit also received information during the investigation that Stacy was supplying large quantities of crystal methamphetamine to Mingo County, Wayne County and Martin County, Kentucky.

The Martin Coutny Sheriff's Department says prior to his arrest, deputies executed a search warrant on Stacy's home.

Officials say Cassady was on probation out of Virginia for involuntary manslaughter.

Keep checking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ app for the latest information.

