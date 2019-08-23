$100,000 worth of meth seized in Jackson County, Ohio traffic stop

More than $100,000 worth of methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Jackson County, landing three people from Michigan in jail, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

It happened Aug. 18 on U.S. 35 when troopers stopped the driver of a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban with Michigan registration for a traffic violation.

With the help of a K-9, troopers discovered about three pounds of suspected crystal meth with a street value of $103,050.

The driver, Latifah L. Manns, 29, and passengers, Joshua J. Allen, 28, and Thomas L. Roberson Jr., 34, all of Pontiac, Michigan, were taken to the Jackson County Jail and charged with drug trafficking and possession of methamphetamine, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, each could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

