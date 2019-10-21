101-year-old Charleston businessman passes away

The Kanawha County Commission released a statement on the passing of 101-year-old businessman Charlie Jones.

Commissioner Kent Carper said, “Charlie Jones was a fine man and his legacy does not need to be repeated. One of the things Charlie Jones took great pride in was his service on the Yeager Airport Board. The Kanawha County Commission gives him credit for saving the Airport on numerous occasions. He was a riverman, an entrepreneur, a wonderful patriot and a great citizen. He was a distinguished West Virginian and a Distinguished Kanawha Countian.”

Commissioner Ben Salango stated, “I met Charlie Jones during my time as a Commissioner and Charlie was an outstanding community citizen who supported our Airport. He was a successful businessman who was revered by all. My thoughts are with his family at this time.”

A statement from Yeager Airport said, "Yeager Airport mourns the passing of a former member of the Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority, Charlie T. Jones. Mr. Jones dedicated 18 years of service to the Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority and he was deeply involved in rebuilding and improving Yeager Airport in the wake of the March 2015 collapse of its safety overrun area. The Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority Board of Members and staff extend condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Charlie Jones."