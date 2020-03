The number of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky has risen to 11, Gov. Andy Beshear reported Thursday night.

The governor tweeted the following:

“In addition to the two new positive tests today in Jefferson & Fayette counties, we had one additional positive test from Harrison County. We also had 51 negative tests from our lab and others. We will provide more updates in the morning at 9 a.m.”

