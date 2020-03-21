11 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in W.Va.

More positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in West Virginia.

According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources, 11 positive cases have been reported, the results of 330 tests have come back negative and the results for two tests are still pending.

The counties with positive cases include: Jackson (1), Jefferson (2), Kanawha (1), Marshall (2), Mercer (2), Monongalia (1), Tucker (2).

All test results, including those processed through hospitals and commercial laboratories, are reportable to DHHR and are included in the positive and negative case counts. Tests pending only includes those tests processed through the state public health lab.

Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to host a statewide address on COVID-19 response at 7 p.m. Saturday.

You can watch the governor live on WSAZ, WSAZ.com and the WSAZ app.

