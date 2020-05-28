111 Inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Huttonsville facility

One hundred eleven inmates have now tested positive for COVID-19 at the Huttonsville Correctional Center and Jail in Randolph County.

Eight staff members previously tested positive.

Additional tests from the facility remain pending at several labs across the state, a news release said.

Inmates at all facilities across the state of West Virginia will be tested, per the request by Gov. Jim Justice.

Secretary Jeff Sandy of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security says that the current number of inmates, employees, and contractors within the State’s correctional facilities is 13,966.

“The Governor has stated that he wants all corrections facilities tested,” Sec. Sandy said in a news release. “We worked into the late hours last night with the DHHR, our healthcare providers, local health departments, and the West Virginia National Guard to lay out how we are going to accomplish that.”

