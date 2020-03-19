119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio is now in triple digits.

The Ohio Department of Health released updated numbers Thursday. The confirmed case count is now at 119.

The cases are spread across 24 counties. Here is a break-down of that list: Ashland (1), Belmont (2), Butler (8), Clark (1), Coshocton (2), Cuyahoga (53), Darke (1), Delaware (2), Franklin (10), Geauga (1), Hamilton (1), Huron (1), Lake (2), Lorain (6), Lucas (1), Mahoning (5), Medina (5), Miami (1), Montgomery (1), Richland (1), Stark (5), Summit (6), Trumbull (2), Tuscarawas (1)

33 people have been hospitalized because of the virus.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be having a news conference with state health officials to address the state's ongoing fight against the spread of COVID-19.

