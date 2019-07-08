12 killed in Ohio traffic crashes during July 4 holiday weekend

Twelve people died in traffic accidents during the long July 4 holiday weekend, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

Troopers say impairment was determined to be a factor in at least three of those 12 crashes. The reporting period started Wednesday, July 3 and ended Sunday, July 7.

According to an OSHP news release, troopers made 709 arrests for impaired driving and 507 for drug-related charges. The Patrol responded to 809 crashes and made more than 55,000 traffic contacts in total, which included providing assistance to more than 4,500 motorists.

“Impaired driving is a risk to everyone’s safety on our roads,” said Col. Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent, in a news release. “That’s why troopers make OVI enforcement a priority.”

During last year’s Fourth of July reporting period from July 3 to July 4, there were a total of four fatal crashes that killed eight people. Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers or drug activity.

