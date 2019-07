A young girl was mauled by her own pet Wednesday in Kenova.

According to a humane officer with Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control, the dog attacked the 12-year-old's face.

The officer says it is the worst face bite he has ever seen.

The dog is a pitbull mix, according to the humane officer.

The Kenova Police Department responded to the incident.

There's no word on the child's condition.