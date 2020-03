Thirteen cases of COVID-19 are reported in Kanawha County as of March 25, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

On March 24, there were six cases in the county.

The patients’ ages have not been released at this time.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, the number of cases will be updated daily by 4:30 p.m.

