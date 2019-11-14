13 arrested in Wayne County drug sting; 5 still wanted

A drug sting Thursday ended with 13 people under arrest in Wayne County, and five who are still wanted, Sheriff Rick Thompson said in a news release.

Heroin, methamphetamine and firearms were among the items seized from the home of suspect William Allen, who was arrested at the scene.

Mary Pertee of Fort Gay and Joseph Melbar of Wayne turned themselves in on the felony indictments.

The following suspects, all from the Wayne and East Lynn areas, were arrested on felony drug charges:

Lori Mayhon



Thomas Bryant



Mark 'Brandon' Maynard



David Adkins



Derek Perry



William Kelly



Donna Followay



Keith Pauley and Christopher Mills (both were already in custody at the Western Regional Jail)



Ronnie Frye II (arrested in Ohio)



James Lester (arrested for a first-degree sexual assault bench warrant from Circuit Court)

Meanwhile, the following suspects are still wanted and have warrants for their arrest:

Jason Thompson of Ashland, Kentucky



Amanda Bessing of Wayne



Shane McCoy of Wayne



Cody Johnson of Fort Gay



Cory Maynard of Fort Gay

Photos of the wanted suspects are included with this story.

The sheriff said the operation was led by the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West, made up of members from the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, Putnam County Sheriff's Department, WV State Police, and DEA. The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit also assisted in some cases.

The U.S. Marshals Cuffed Task Force, State Police, and Wayne County Sheriff's Department assisted in the arrests. Sheriff Thompson referred to the arrests as part of a “lengthy investigation.”

