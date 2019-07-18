13 hurt in separate Nicholas County crashes

Ten people were hurt Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 19 in Summersville, the Wilderness Volunteer Fire Department says.

It happened around noon at the intersection of Northside Drive near Merchant Walk.

Firefighters say there were flames showing from a minivan when they arrived, and 10 people needed medical treatment. All 10 were taken by ambulance to Summersville Regional Medical Center (SRMC). They’re all listed as stable.

The minivan and an SUV collided, but details about how the crash happened are unavailable now.

About an hour later, crews responded to a separate head-on crash on Webster Road near Gino’s. Three patients were taken to SRMC. They’re all listed as stable.

Details about how that crash happened are also unavailable.

