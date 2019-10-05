13 people, including 2 juveniles, injured in Metro bus crash

Thirteen people, including two juveniles, are injured after a crash involving a Metro bus happened in Evanston Saturday afternoon.

The accident involving a Metro and another car happened on Blair Avenue and Montgomery Road around noon.

Police do not have any word on how the accident happened, but they do say 6 to 7 ambulances were on the scene.

The driver of the car was removed from the vehicle by police.

Cincinnati Fire and EMS say at least 11 people, including the driver of the car, were transported to nearby hospitals.

Two juveniles were taken to Children's Hospital with serious injuries.

The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.