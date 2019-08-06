130 personalized backpacks donated to WV foster children

Northwestern Mutual WV's Backpack Project hosted a backpack packing party Tuesday afternoon at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

130 children in the West Virginia foster care system will receive a personalized monogrammed L.L Bean backpack, filled with a pair of shoes, a watch, school supplies, toiletries, and other items.

The Backpack Project was founded several years ago by Wesley Richardson and his wife, Martha. "The Backpack Project focuses on the most vulnerable children in our community. This is just one way to show these children and teenagers that they are loved and cared for," Wesley Richardson said.

According to the WV Department of Health and Human Resources, there are currently roughly 6,940 children in foster care in the state.