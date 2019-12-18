More than a dozen arrested in eastern Ky. drug roundup

Several people were arrested Wednesday during a drug roundup in Floyd and Pike counties.
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 12:04 AM, Dec 19, 2019

FLOYD/PIKE COUNTIES, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Several people were arrested during a drug roundup in Floyd and Pike counties, Kentucky State Police said Wednesday.

The following suspects face drug-trafficking charges involving methamphetamine, among other charges:

  • April D, Isaac, 44, of Betsy Layne

  • Nancy Allen, 52, of Betsy Layne

  • Mike Alley, 57, of Betsy Layne

  • Randy G. Wallen, 44, of Ivel

  • Larry Joe Robinette, 41, of Tram

  • Noah Michael Hall, 45, of Grethel

  • Paul T. Hendricks, 54, of Harold

  • Christopher Phillip Macky, 33, of Garrett

  • Laura Beth Hall, 37, of Betsy Layne

Troopers say the following suspects were arrested on other charges, including drug possession, while some were arrested on outstanding warrants:

  • Jimmy Adkins, 49, of Betsy Layne

  • Rachel Tackett, 39, of Bevinsville

  • Ashley Conn Garrett, 31, of Betsy Layne

  • Oliver Slone, 37, of Pikeville

  • Tamara Ray, 23, of Pikeville

    Troopers say the arrests followed a several-month investigation.

    •  