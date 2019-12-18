More than a dozen arrested in eastern Ky. drug roundup

FLOYD/PIKE COUNTIES, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Several people were arrested during a drug roundup in Floyd and Pike counties, Kentucky State Police said Wednesday.
The following suspects face drug-trafficking charges involving methamphetamine, among other charges:
- April D, Isaac, 44, of Betsy Layne
- Nancy Allen, 52, of Betsy Layne
- Mike Alley, 57, of Betsy Layne
- Randy G. Wallen, 44, of Ivel
- Larry Joe Robinette, 41, of Tram
- Noah Michael Hall, 45, of Grethel
- Paul T. Hendricks, 54, of Harold
- Christopher Phillip Macky, 33, of Garrett
- Laura Beth Hall, 37, of Betsy Layne
Troopers say the following suspects were arrested on other charges, including drug possession, while some were arrested on outstanding warrants:
Troopers say the arrests followed a several-month investigation.