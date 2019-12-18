More than a dozen arrested in eastern Ky. drug roundup

Several people were arrested during a drug roundup in Floyd and Pike counties, Kentucky State Police said Wednesday.

The following suspects face drug-trafficking charges involving methamphetamine, among other charges:

April D, Isaac, 44, of Betsy Layne

Nancy Allen, 52, of Betsy Layne

Mike Alley, 57, of Betsy Layne

Randy G. Wallen, 44, of Ivel

Larry Joe Robinette, 41, of Tram

Noah Michael Hall, 45, of Grethel

Paul T. Hendricks, 54, of Harold

Christopher Phillip Macky, 33, of Garrett

Laura Beth Hall, 37, of Betsy Layne

Troopers say the following suspects were arrested on other charges, including drug possession, while some were arrested on outstanding warrants:

Jimmy Adkins, 49, of Betsy Layne

Rachel Tackett, 39, of Bevinsville

Ashley Conn Garrett, 31, of Betsy Layne

Oliver Slone, 37, of Pikeville