14-year-old girl missing from Fayette County

Investigators are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who they say could be with an uncle in Virginia, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says.

Deputies say Abigale Blackburn has been missing from the Oak Hill area since May 27. She was last seen with her uncle, Wade Carl Blackburn, and it was originally believed they were headed to the area of Grottoes, Virginia.

Anyone with information about where the two may be is asked to call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590. You can also reach out to Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

