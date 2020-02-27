15 arrested in Gallia County warrant sweep

A warrant sweep spearheaded by the Gallia County Sheriff's Office netted 15 arrests Wednesday.

Sheriff Matt Champlin says Wednesday's efforts focused on people wanted for crimes of violence, property crimes and felony offenses.

The sheriff says the arrests were thanks to a multi-agency operation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, The Rio Grande Police Department, the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force, the United States Marshals "SOFAST" Task force all assisted the Gallia County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Gallia County Sheriff's Office, the following people were taken into custody during the operation:

Nathan S.Halley. He has been charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.



Shannon T. Henderson for adult parole holder.



Samantha D. Bonecutter. She has been charged with petty theft and driving under a suspension.



Charles D. Fisher. He has been charged with aggravated possession of drugs and violation of probation.



Keith A. Hawley for aggravated possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs.



George W. Taylor for failure to appear.



Amanda Honaker. She has been charged with possession of drugs.



Tara N. Holland for drug abuse.



Derek T. Oxyer for failure to appear.



Jessica Luther. She has been charged with menacing.



Russell L. Sowards for tampering with evidence.



Russell Reiber. He has been charged with failure to appear and possession of drugs.



Johnnie L. Williams for aggravated possession of drugs.



Eugene Johnson III for resisting arrest.



Ruby DeBoard for probation violation and failure to appear.

In addition to these arrests which were made for outstanding warrants, the sheriff says this operation also led to the development of three new felony drug crimes. One of the crimes involved the seizure of a sizable amount of suspected methamphetamine.

A search warrant was also executed at a home in the Springfield Township. Deputies say they discovered an indoor marijuana grow operation. 84 plants were seized.

"This is the type of continued team effort by our criminal justice community that is paying dividends for our citizens," said Sheriff Champlin. "We will not stop in our efforts to seek out and hold accountable the individuals who commit crimes against our hard working citizens or for those who continue to peddle their poisons within our communities."

