152nd Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade held without a crowd

Even the COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t but the brakes on the nation’s oldest continuously running Memorial Day parade.

The 152nd Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade went on Monday morning – without spectators.

Typically, the event draws more than 30,000 people to the streets of Ironton. It’s recognized by Congress as the longest running Memorial Day parade in the United States.

In the midst of the pandemic, organizers say their only way to carry on the tradition was by asking spectators to stay home and watch a livestream of the event.

Organizers also shortened the parade route, with law enforcement and fire department crews blocking off certain streets.

Participation was limited to approved groups only. Furthermore, the parade committee has had several meetings with heath and government officials to make sure the event was safe.

They say safety is a top priority, but honoring this tradition and the veterans who have given their lives for us is also important.

