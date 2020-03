West Virginia has now confirmed 16 cases of COVID-19. That is up from 12 reported Saturday.

The state DHHR says the new cases are in Kanawha, Jefferson, and Monongalia Counties.

The cases, like the previous ones reported, are travel related.

State health officials say as of Sunday evening, 460 tests have been conducted in West Virginia. Of those, 444 have come back negative and four are still pending.