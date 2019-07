A 16-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle late Wednesday night in the St. Albans area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 500 block of Strawberry Road. That's in the West Side area near St. Albans.

Dispatchers say the boy was not transported to the hospital.

Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department are investigating.