1,600 scouts pass through Yeager Airport heading to 2019 World Scout Jamboree

Boy Scouts from more than 150 countries headed to West Virginia for the 2019 World Scout Jamboree.

Yeager Airport officials say more than 1,600 Boy Scouts will pass through the airport on Monday alone.

Yeager Airport officials say more than 1,600 Boy Scouts will pass through the airport on Monday alone.

Forty-five thousand people, including scouts, troop leaders and volunteers, are expected in and around the Bechtel Reserve, located near Beckley.

Yeager Airport’s Director of Marketing, Dominique Ranieri, released a statement saying, “Yeager is expecting higher than usual volume through the end of the Jamboree, and is asking passengers to please arrive early for flights, using caution when driving in front of the terminal.”

"I like to meet people from different places. It's pretty interesting learning about the cultures of different countries and difference in scouting,” said Jaydon Stanley from Troop 36 in Hurricane.

Signs along Interstate 77 direct the newcomers to West Virginia where to go.

West Virginia 511 put out an alert on Twitter Monday morning warning drivers about, “a lot of buses and non-local drivers in southern West Virginia – particularly on US-19 and I-77.”

The World Scout Jamboree runs from July 22 to Aug. 2.

