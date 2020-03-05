17 graduate from adult drug court in Charleston

The room was filled with applause as people from nine West Virginia counties graduated Thursday from Adult Drug Court.

The program's participants were from Boone, Kanawha, Hampshire, Hardy, Wayne, Raleigh, McDowell and Roane counties.

The graduates received certificates for their efforts. Steven Jarrell, a Kanawha County graduate, said he started using drugs when he was 11 years old.

He said the program gave him a second chance when his life was spiraling out of control.

"I did what I wanted to do and I committed a crime and got in trouble," Jarrell said.

As of Thursday, Jarrell has been clean for 17 months. He says he plans on staying clean the rest of his life.

Program participants are required to complete hours of community service and attend therapy sessions. They are also encouraged to pursue an education.

Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Bailey sees the participants of the Kanawha program every week when they are first starting out.

She says being involved with drug court graduations is her favorite part of being a judge.

"This is the best program we have in our justice system-treatment court," Bailey said.

Travis Atkins, another former addict, says the program works, but you have to put in the work to make it happen.

"You have to really want this," Atkins said.