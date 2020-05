The number of COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County has increased to 172 overall, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said Monday.

Of those cases, 83 remain active, health officials say. Seven COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in Kanawha County.

Health officials recommend people to continue social-distancing measures, frequent and thorough handwashing and wearing mask in public when possible.

