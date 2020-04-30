174 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ky.

Coronavirus cases in Kentucky increased by 174 on Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced.

During his daily news briefing, the governor also reported five additional deaths: a 77-year-old man from Bath County, a 66-year-old man from Grayson County, a 93-year-old woman from Daviess County, a 71-year-old woman from Jefferson and a 97-year-old woman from Grayson County.

That brings the state’s overall death toll from the virus to 240.

Beshear said there were 4,708 overall COVID-19 cases in Kentucky as of Thursday. Three hundred thirty people remain hospitalized, with 178 patients in intensive care units.

More than 1,670 people have recovered from the virus in the Bluegrass State.

