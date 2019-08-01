$1.75 million settlement awarded in inmate's death at Boyd County Jail

A $1.75 million settlement has been awarded to the estate of a man who died last year in the Boyd County Detention Center, Boyd County Jailer Bill Hensley says.

Michael Moore, 40, was found dead at the jail on Nov. 29, 2018, after he had been incarcerated for public intoxication.

Hensley says the Kentucky Association of Counties All Lines Fund provided funds for the settlement.

Five former corrections officers originally faced felony charges in connection with Moore’s death, but one accepted a plea deal in May.

Investigators say Moore died from blunt force trauma to his side which fractured three ribs and caused internal bleeding, resulting in death. It says the blow allegedly happened in a restroom adjacent to the jail's booking room where the victim was thrown against a combined toilet and sink.

