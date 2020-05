The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County has risen to 181, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Friday.

That’s up nine cases from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource’s numbers on Thursday.

The KCHD says 92 of the cases are considered active and 89 are closed. Ten people have died of COVID-19-related complications in Kanawha County.

