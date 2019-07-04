19-year-old man drowns at Cave Run Lake

State authorities say one person has drowned at Cave Run Lake, Gray affiliate WKYT reports.

Emergency crews responded to the lake in Rowan County Thursday afternoon after receiving a call of someone going underwater.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office says it happened at the Twin Knobs Campground off of state Route 801. A man was swimming at the beach when he went underwater.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife confirms the man drowned. He was 19 years old.

A witness tells WKYT that crews were performing CPR on the person after he was pulled from the water. The witness says several minutes passed from the time the person went underwater to the time he was pulled from the lake.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.