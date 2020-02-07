Law enforcement to reap the benefits of largest drug asset forfeiture in Jackson Co.

The single largest drug asset forfeiture investigation in Jackson County's history is now closed.

The forfeited funds will now be used to help protect and serve the community, including supporting law enforcement.

Back in May of 2019, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office made a record-setting drug bust after pulling over Mauricio Humberto Tola II for speeding.

The conclusion of the the investigation determined that Jackson County, West Virginia will get $193,000 in seized assets.

Officials say as dictated by state law, the money will be used for new equipment and training.

Police can now use that money to buy vests, vehicles, weapons and additional training.

Officials say they'll use an extensive paper trail to track how money is used, since they aren't tax dollars.

For previous information regarding this case: Click Here

Keep checking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ app for the latest information.

