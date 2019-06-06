2 Akron men, Detroit man arrested on drug charges in Huntington

Two men from Akron, Ohio, were arrested Thursday on drug charges after investigators seized a large amount of heroin and methamphetamine, Huntington Police say.

It happened in the 1200 block of 25th Street.

James Elijah Ladrew Clark, 26, and Robert Von Wilson, 23, each face two counts of possession of drugs with intent to deliver.

Investigators with the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force seized about 63 grams of heroin, about two kilograms of methamphetamine, which has a street value of more than $200,000, a gun, numerous cell phones, scales and paraphernalia used to process and sell drugs.

A vehicle also was seized at the home.

Investigators say the property owner will be issued a nuisance letter for the criminal activity. More arrests are expected.

Clark and Wilson were arraigned Thursday afternoon in Cabell County Magistrate Court. Their bond has been set at $100,000 each.

In a separate investigation in the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue, Task Force members arrested a man from Detroit. He is identified as Edwin Lamar Prude, also known as Imon Chakraborty.

Prude was charged with two counts of possession with the intent to deliver drugs and obstructing an officer. Detectives recovered distribution amounts of crack, heroin, pills believed to be ecstasy, cash, a drug press and paraphernalia used to process and sell drugs.

Prude also was arraigned Thursday in Cabell County Magistrate Court. His bond is $105,000.

Investigators say more arrests are expected in that case, as well.

