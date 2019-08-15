2 Detroit men arrested on drug charges in Kenova

Two men from Detroit were arrested on drug charges after police seized nearly $10,000 worth of heroin during a traffic stop in the 400 block of 9th Street, Kenova Police say.

During that search on Wednesday, officers discovered four bags, hidden in different areas of the car, containing about 200 individually wrapped doses of heroin – amounting to nearly 148 grams.

Both men, along with a woman wanted on an outstanding warrant, were questioned.

Derrick Elonta Johnson, 32, of Detroit, is charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin. Charges were pending against a second man from Detroit whose identity was being verified.

Anyone with information about Johnson, who also uses the name Tionte Quinn Stalling, is asked to call Kenova Police at 304-453-1281.

