2 VFDs in Kanawha County asked to handle calls for Chesapeake VFD

Kanawha County commissioners are asking two volunteer departments to be on standby to handle all calls for the Chesapeake Volunteer Department which is under investigation.

The Commission said the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office reached out Thursday “regarding coverage involving fire service area response of Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department until further notice.”

A release from commissioners went on to say:

“Metro 911 and other first responder agencies are to be made aware that the Marmet Volunteer Fire Department and the East Bank Fire Department will handle all fire calls and first responder calls for Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department until further notice. The Commission entered an emergency order notifying all agencies of these changes.”

Marked police cars have been at the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department throughout the day Thursday, including West Virginia State Police, the State Fire Marshals Office and Capitol Police.

Officials at the scene told us they had two search warrants they were executing -- one at the fire department and another at a building across the street from Chesapeake Town Hall.

Details about the nature of the investigation haven't been released at this time.

We will have more on this developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

