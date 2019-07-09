2 W.Va. residents arrested on drug charges in Ohio

Two people from Fayette County, West Virginia, were arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop in Gallia County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

The driver, Kendall Collins, 33, and passenger, Charmaine Jackson, 32, both of Fayetteville, are charged with possession and trafficking in drugs and tampering with evidence, all felony offenses.

During the July 2 traffic stop on U.S. 35, troopers seized 40 grams of crack cocaine, 5 grams of marijuana and 50 ecstasy pills worth about $4,750.

Troopers say the 2019 Nissan Sentra with Maryland registration was pulled over after they noticed the driver violating lane and speed regulations.

Both suspects were taken to the Gallia County Jail. If convicted, each could face up to 25 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

