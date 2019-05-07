2 West Virginia Magistrates charged with fraud and obstruction

Two local magistrates have been indicted on charges including wire fraud, mail fraud, and obstruction.

Lewis County Magistrate Roger D. Clem, Jr. and Gilmer County Magistrate Alton L. Skinner, II were indicted by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Clarksburg.

Clem is accused of "taking favorable actions in the courtroom" for E-Z Out, a bonding company that is operated by Skinner's spouse and where his son is employed. Skinner is accused of making arrangements for E-Z Out to be presented at arraignments without informing the detainees of other options.

The magistrates are also accused of transmitting funds outside of the country and mailing a contract and checks between Skinner’s spouse and Dave Bourne Bail Bonds, Inc., the underwriter for E-Z Out based in Virginia. They are also accused of trying to "obstruct or impede" a grand jury investigation, with Skinner accused of lying to a special agent from the Internal Revenue Service Special Investigation Unit.

Both Clem and Skinner are charged with “Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud and Wire Fraud,” two counts of “Wire Fraud,” two counts of “Mail Fraud,” and one count of “Obstruction of Justice." Skinner is also charged with one count of “False Statement to a Federal Agent.”

They both face up to 20 years in prison $250,000 fine for each charge. Skinner also faces 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the false statement charge.

The U.S. is also seeking a money judgment of $18,900.