2 arrested on drug charges in Athens

Two Columbus residents were arrested on drug charges in Athens, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office says.

Carl L. Gordon Jr., 32, and Ash-Lee M. Walker-Douthitt, 25, both of Columbus, face drug trafficking, drug possession, drug manufacturing charges.

Gordon also is charged with having weapons under disability.

Deputies say the pair was arrested Friday in the 400 block of Carriage Hill Drive in Athens.

Investigators seized about 6.5 ounces of powdered cocaine and crack cocaine, a handgun, nearly $1,300 cash, plastic bags and digital scales.

Athens Police assisted in the investigation.

